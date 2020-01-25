VisionX (VNX) Market Cap Hits $181,372.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $181,372.00 and $8,931.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

