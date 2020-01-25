Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

