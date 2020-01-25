Vodi X (VDX) Trading Up 25.1% Over Last Week

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Vodi X has a total market cap of $452,628.00 and $183.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vodi X's total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,731,968 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io.

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

