Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €194.20 ($225.81).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOW3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €177.52 ($206.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €179.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €163.99.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.