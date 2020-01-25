Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.99 ($62.77).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of VNA traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €51.22 ($59.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,032,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.13. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 52 week high of €50.30 ($58.49). The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

