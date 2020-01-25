VoteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,791.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00582782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00119885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00118593 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000546 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 75,819,750 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

