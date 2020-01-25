VouchForMe Price Down 10.3% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $706,124.00 and approximately $22,812.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

