Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($1.04). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,009,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 185,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 180,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 557,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,655. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

