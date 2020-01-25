W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRA. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $69.33 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.