Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.79 ($85.80).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

ETR:WCH opened at €61.60 ($71.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a fifty-two week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.45.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

