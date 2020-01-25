Wagerr 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,428.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.01 million and $15,428.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,203,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,823,792 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.