Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 4.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,158,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,350,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $328.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

