Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $114.37. 4,350,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,871. The stock has a market cap of $328.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.