Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 6.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,286,000 after buying an additional 1,108,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

