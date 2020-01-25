Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $16,325,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

DIS stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

