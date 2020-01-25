Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $320,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,713 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

