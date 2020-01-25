Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.