Wanchain Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Binance. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007595 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

