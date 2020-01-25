Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.38.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $237.53 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average is $220.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

