Waves Community Token (WCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $130.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $666,675.00 and $130.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

