Wavesbet (WBET) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $81,967.00 and approximately $28,548.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053726 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000690 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

