Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $6,422,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,559,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.