Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,575,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

