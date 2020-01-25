Welch Group LLC Buys 10,083 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $31,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,061,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.