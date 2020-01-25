Welch Group LLC Has $31.73 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.18% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $31,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,530,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,101,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after buying an additional 787,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. 479,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

