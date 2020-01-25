Welch Group LLC Has $31.81 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $31,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

