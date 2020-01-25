Welch Group LLC Has $33.72 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $264.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

