Welch Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Cincinnati Financial worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,367,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.02. 330,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,435. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

