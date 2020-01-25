WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

Several research firms have commented on WCG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.51 and a 200 day moving average of $294.58. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

