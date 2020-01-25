WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WellCare Health Plans earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected WellCare Health Plans’ analysis:

WCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

