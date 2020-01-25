Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a media sentiment score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Wells Fargo & Co’s score:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

