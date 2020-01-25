Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.95. 1,475,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,634. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.