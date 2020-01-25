West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1,106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2,983.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

