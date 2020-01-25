Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 233,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $10,840,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07. The company has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

