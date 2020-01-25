Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.53. 1,998,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

