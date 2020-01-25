WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,589.17 ($34.06).

SMWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

LON SMWH traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,542 ($33.44). The stock had a trading volume of 214,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,554.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,836 ($24.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.