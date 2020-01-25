White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,327 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,814,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.83 and a 200 day moving average of $280.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $240.63 and a 12-month high of $305.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

