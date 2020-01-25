White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,447 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,478. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

