White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,284 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

BND traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $84.91. 4,581,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,007. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

