White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,889 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,009. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

