White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $115.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

