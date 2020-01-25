White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.25. 254,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.