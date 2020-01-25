White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,203,000 after buying an additional 8,052,972 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,496,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,903,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after buying an additional 912,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.22. 44,492,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,500,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

