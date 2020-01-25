White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $18.27 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.