White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $28.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $768,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.95. 1,090,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $193.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

