White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 20,853,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,287. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.