White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,166,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,970,000 after acquiring an additional 380,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 216,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.19. 221,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

