White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,377,000 after buying an additional 1,073,597 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after buying an additional 291,647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after buying an additional 238,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

