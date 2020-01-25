White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,415 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.80. 134,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,956. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4493 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.