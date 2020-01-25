White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,419 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.27. 1,286,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,181. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

